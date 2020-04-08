Disposable Endoscope Market Research Activities, Developments, Size, Forecast to 2027 – AED, Boston, Ambu, Consis, Hill-Rom, KARL STORZ, NeoScope, OBP Medical, Parburch Medical, ProSurg

Endoscope is used to perform endoscopy procedure in order to diagnose the internal body organs. It is comprised of an image fibre, a light fibre and a connected camera, which captures high resolution images inside the body. Improper sterilization and cleaning procedures of endoscope instruments may cause life threatening infections in patients. Hence, medical and surgical professionals prefer disposable endoscopes. Disposable endoscope is single use endoscope which doesn’t require sterilization or cleaning.

The disposable endoscopes market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about infections caused due to reusable endoscope and cost effectiveness of reusable endoscope. The market is expected to grow in future due to rising research and developments activities in the field of medical diagnostic devices.

The List of Companies,,1. AED. MD,2. Boston Scientific Corporation,3. Ambu A/S.,4. Consis Medical,5. Hill-Rom Services, Inc.,6. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG,7. NeoScope Inc.,8. OBP Medical Corporation,9. Parburch Medical Developments Ltd,10. ProSurg Inc.

The global disposable endoscopes market is segmented on the basis of application and end-use. Based on application, the market is classified as urologic endoscopy, GI endoscopy, bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, proctoscopy and other applications. On the basis of end-use, the market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers and clinics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global disposable endoscopes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The disposable endoscopes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting disposable endoscopes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the disposable endoscopes market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Disposable Endoscope Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Disposable Endoscope Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Disposable Endoscope Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Disposable Endoscope Market Overview

5.2 Global Disposable Endoscope Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Disposable Endoscope Market

