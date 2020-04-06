Disposable Protective Apparel Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

Disposable protective apparel is used in many industries including manufacturing, construction, health care etc. to provide protection from many different hazards. Disposable protective apparel includes shirts, belts, vests, pants, jackets, and hats are the most popular. Benefits of using disposable protective apparel includes, versatility (used as multifunctional), affordability (less price compare to durable protective apparel) and sustainability (recyclable product to maintain sustainable practices).

Some of the key players operating in the global disposable protective apparel market are The 3M Company, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Enviro Safety Products, Medline Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., UVEX ARBEITSSCHUTZ GmbH, Dastex Reinraumzubehör Gmbh & Co.KG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cellucap Manufacturing, Dolphin Products and Anchortex Corporation.

Increase safety for workforce by government for instance, offering safety to workers from hazardous particle, provide abrasion resistance, and barrier protection among others is expected to drive the demand for disposable protective apparel across the globe. Also, development of innovative products by companies to ensure development of cost-effective material along with creation of novel designs is expected to bolster the global disposable protective apparel market growth in the near future. Also, increasing industrial and infrastructural industries across emerging economies is anticipated to fuel the demand for cost-effective thereby, driving the demand for disposable protective apparel in the next five to six years. However, increased automation in end-use industry leads to less deployment of workforce thus, less demand for disposable protective apparel among end users. This is restricting the growth of global disposable protective apparel market. However, increasing safety awareness in emerging countries and small manufacturers is an opportunity for global disposable protective apparel market.

Global Disposable Protective Apparel market is segmented by: product type, end use, user type, application and by region

Global Disposable Protective Apparel Market by Product Type

Head Protection

Eye Protection

Ear Protection

Foot Protection

Hand Protection

Body Protection

Breathing Protection

Global Disposable Protective Apparel Market by End Use

Construction & Manufacturing

Health Care

Pharmaceutical

Oil, Gas and Mining

Others (Military)

Global Disposable Protective Apparel Market by User Type

Industrial

Personal

Global Disposable Protective Apparel Market by Application

Thermal Protective Apparels

Chemical Protective Apparel

Mechanical Protective Apparel

Germ Protective Apparel Or Biological Apparel

Others (General and Industrial Cleaning Protective Apparel)

North America and Western Europe hold major share in total disposable protective apparel market and Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to be one of the fastest growing market. This is attributed to development in infrastructure and manufacturing industry, which has increased significantly in recent years leading to demand for protective apparel among end users.