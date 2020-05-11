Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Industry to Grow at 6.1% CAGR – Global Forecast to 2023

Global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.1% over the Forecast by 2023. Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Industry studies the use of natural gas as fuel, by hot and cold way, such as electric regeneration cascade utilization of energy, and came to the realization of energy supply in the center of the load of modern ways of energy supply.

This report studies the Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation market by product type and applications/end industries.

Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation achieved for a cascade utilization of energy, no energy transmission loss, can be independent of the power grid operation can also be parallel operation, both can be used as the main power supply and can be used as a backup power supply, improve the stability and security of users.

The global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation market is valued at 18900 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 27000 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Cummins

ShanDongLvhuan Power Equipment

MWM

ABB Group

General Electric

Plug Power

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Internal Combustion Engine Gas

Turbine Gas

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Building & Institutional

Commercial & Industrial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation, with sales, revenue, and price of Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

