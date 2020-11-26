District Heating and Cooling Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on theDistrict Heating and Cooling analysis, which studies theDistrict Heating and Cooling industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.
The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the globalDistrict Heating and Cooling.
According to this study, over the next five years the District Heating and Cooling market will register a 10.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 289930 million by 2025, from $ 194920 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in District Heating and Cooling business, shared in Chapter 3.
Top Manufactures in GlobalDistrict Heating and Cooling Includes:
ENGIE
RWE AG
NRG Energy
Empower
ADC Energy Systems
Fortum
Tabreed
STEAG
Vattenfall
Ørsted A/S
Statkraft
Ramboll
Goteborg Energi
Emicool
Shinryo
Keppel DHCS
Logstor
Market Segment by Type, covers:
District Heating
District Cooling
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
