DNS Service Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025

Global DNS Service Market to reach USD 600 million by 2025.Global DNS Service Market valued approximately USD 230 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The DNS Service Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global DNS Service market are increasing awareness to safeguard the websites from various attacks, growing number of internet user and low cost associated with DNS service.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060520

In addition, rising E-business and increasing DNS communications in the association to progress the streamline management and performance among others. The major restraining factor of global DNS service market are availability of free DNS providers and high installation cost. Domain Name System (DNS) it is way which the domain names of the internet are sited and are converted into internet protocol addresses. The process of DNS resolution involves converting a hostname into a computer-friendly IP address. Domain Name System (DNS) offers various benefit such as it can browse the internet worldwide, no need for memorizing IP addresses, security enhancement and DNS servers have fast internet connections. Moreover, this allow users to memorize URL address and also allows private servers made by home users to be freely available yet somewhat shielded from having their IP address publicly known.

The regional analysis of Global DNS Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing technology infrastructure & adoption. Europe also contributes a major growth rate in the global DNS Service market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing production of mobile devices & internet usage and increasing adoption of 4G.

The major market player included in this report are:

• AWS

• Cloudflare

• Google

• Oracle

• Verisign

• Akamai Technologies

• Cdnetworks

• DNS Made Easy

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Neustar

• Nsone

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Primary

Secondary

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecom & Information Technology

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare,

Government

Education

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global DNS Service Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060520

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

DNS Service Market share, DNS Service Market analysis, DNS Service Market Forecast, DNS Service Market Trend, DNS Service Market Prediction, DNS Service Market Demand, DNS Service Market Size, DNS Service Market Status, DNS Service Market Growth, DNS Service Market Development