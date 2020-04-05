Door Hardware Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2025

In 2018, the market size of Door Hardware Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Door Hardware .

This report studies the global market size of Door Hardware , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Door Hardware Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Door Hardware history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

The key players covered in this study

ASSA ABLOY

Hafele

Roto Frank

dormakaba

Siegenia-aubi

Spectrum Brands

Knape and Vogt

Andersen

Tyman plc

KIN LONG Company

Richelieu Inc.

Klein

Allegion

Richards-Wilcox

Marvin Windows & Doors

ABP Beyerle GmbH

SAVIO

L.E. Johnson Products Inc

Masco Corporation

Unison Hardware

INTERSTEEL

Cal-Royal

Hampton

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware

PVC Door Hardware

Wood Door Hardware

Glass Door Hardware

In 2018, Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware accounted for a major share of 44% in the global Door Hardware market. And this product segment is poised to reach 4201.56 M USD by 2025 from 2917.71 M USD in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

In Door Hardware market, Commercial segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 7370.65 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Door Hardware will be promising in the Commercial field in the next couple of years.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

