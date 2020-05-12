dPCR and qPCR Market By Products & Services, Applications, End User And Segmentation, Forecasts 2027 | Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, TaKARA BIO, Agilent Technologies
dPCR and qPCR are PCR technologies which have evolved over the years from thermostable polymerases, development of automated thermocyclers to latest digital PCR (d-PCR) methodologies. dPCR and qPCR have been extensively used in molecular diagnostics and therefore have enabled detection of various diseases. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the dPCR and qPCR market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.
The major players operating in the dPCR and qPCR market Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, TaKARA BIO, INC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher, Fluidigm Corporation. For instance, in June 2018, Qiagen launched QIAseq 16S/ITS Panels and UCP Multiplex PCR Kit with a new generation of reagents to enable the most accurate microbial community profiling from complex microbiome samples.
The report segments the global dPCR and qPCR market as follows:
Global dPCR and qPCR Market – By Technology
Digital PCR (dPCR)
Quantitative PCR (qPCR)
Global DPCR and qPCR Market – By Product
Reagents & Consumables
Instruments
Software and Services
Global DPCR and qPCR Market – By Application
Clinical Application
Pathogen Testing
Oncology Testing
Blood Screening Testing
Research Application
Forensic Application
Global DPCR and qPCR Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
