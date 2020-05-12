dPCR and qPCR Market By Products & Services, Applications, End User And Segmentation, Forecasts 2027 | Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, TaKARA BIO, Agilent Technologies

dPCR and qPCR are PCR technologies which have evolved over the years from thermostable polymerases, development of automated thermocyclers to latest digital PCR (d-PCR) methodologies. dPCR and qPCR have been extensively used in molecular diagnostics and therefore have enabled detection of various diseases. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the dPCR and qPCR market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

The major players operating in the dPCR and qPCR market Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, TaKARA BIO, INC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher, Fluidigm Corporation. For instance, in June 2018, Qiagen launched QIAseq 16S/ITS Panels and UCP Multiplex PCR Kit with a new generation of reagents to enable the most accurate microbial community profiling from complex microbiome samples.