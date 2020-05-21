Drip Irrigation Market will Register a Significant CAGR During Period 2020-2026 | 6.9% CAGR| Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

The Global Drip Irrigation Market was valued at US$ xx million by the year 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.9% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Drip Irrigation Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Drip Irrigation Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Netafim Limited, Rain Bird Corporation, Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp., Antelco Pty Ltd., EPC Industries, Microjet Irrigation and T-L Irrigation among others.

Based on Crop Type, the field crops segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into fruits, vegetable and flowers. The field crop type accounts of the largest share in the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% during the forecast period. Drip irrigation has gained significance among field growers for its accurate plant execution and therefore provides benefits, such as reduced costs, higher profit margins and reduced water and fertilizer requirements.



Regional Analysis:

North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

By Region:

The Asia Pacific accounted for nearly 48.5% share of the global drip irrigation market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Rapid mechanization of agriculture in the countries and increased government initiatives to reduce wastage of water during irrigation are factors driving the demand for drip irrigation. Additionally, with farm’s incomes increase and rate of mechanization in the agricultural processing will progress propels the market demand for drip irrigation. Besides, many NGOs in this region are raising awareness of the benefits of drip irrigation, which will help the global micro irrigation market to evolve significantly during the forecast period.

