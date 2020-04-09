Drug Delivery Systems Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom

New Research Report on “Drug Delivery Systems Market” is now available on The Insight Partners’ Database, This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Drug Delivery Systems Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Drug Delivery Systems Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rapid technological advancements in diabetes care devices and increasing rate of obesity. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the increasing reuse of pen needles in the region.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The Asia Pacific drug delivery systems market is expected to reach US$ 441,337.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 212,012.7 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019-2027.

The key players influencing the market are:

BD

3M

Novo Nordisk A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Baxter

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Obesity is one of the major problem and the biggest concern in all the countries across the region. Currently, more than one in two adults and nearly one in six children are obese. Obesity is one of the major issues that affects people of all ages and incomes globally. Overweight and obesity is the abnormal or excessive fat accumulation in the body leading to impaired health. According to the MoHFW, Government of India, in India is approx. 60 million adults with diabetes (7.8% of the population), of which more than 30 million are undiagnosed or untreated anticipated in 2015. Thus, there is higher increasing risk of developing complications and premature mortality. Obesity plays a major role in increasing diabetes among the population across the region. Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level. Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of obesity and diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic respiratory illnesses, and diet-related cancers. According the data of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in 2015-2016, the obesity rate between the youth of the age group between 2 to 19 is 18.5%. The rate varies among different age groups, with rates rising along with age. While overall obesity rates remain higher than they were a generation ago.

Lack of exercise, unhealthy diet, and rapid growth in the obese population is expected to increase the susceptibility of diabetes among population in the region.

Drug Delivery Systems Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

