Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2019 Growth Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026

The global Drug Discovery Informatics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Drug Discovery Informatics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Drug Discovery Informatics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Drug Discovery Informatics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Drug Discovery Informatics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Drug Discovery Informatics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Drug Discovery Informatics market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

major players in the global drug discovery informatics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Insilico Medicine, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Schrödinger, LLC, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), and Certara, L.P.

The global drug discovery informatics market has been segmented as below:

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Product

Discovery Informatics

Development Informatics

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Mode

In-House Informatics

Outsourced Informatics

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Function

Sequencing and Target Data Analysis

Docking

Lead Generation Informatics

Identification & Validation Informatics

Molecular Modeling

Others

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



