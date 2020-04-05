Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2025

Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Drugs of Abuse Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Drugs of Abuse Testing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles major players in the global drugs of abuse testing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global drugs of abuse testing market are Alere, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens Healthcare, Express Diagnostics International Inc., and Shimadzu Corporation.

The global drugs of abuse testing market has been segmented as below:

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Product Type Analyzers Immunoassays Analyzers Chromatographic Devices Breath Analyzers Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Oral Fluid Testing Devices Consumables Fluid Collection Devices Others

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Sample Type Saliva Breath Urine Blood Hair & Sweat

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Testing Type Pain Management Testing Criminal Justice Testing Workplace Screening

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by End-user Hospitals Diagnostics Laboratories On-the-spot Testing Forensic Laboratories

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



