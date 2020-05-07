Dry Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028

1. Dry eye is a very common condition in the UK, affecting one in four people in the UK.

2. 6.8% of the US adult population was projected to have diagnosed Dry Eye Disease i.e., >16 million people.

3. Dry Eye Disease prevalence for clinically diagnosed cases were 10.1% in male subjects and 21.5% in female subjects.

“Individuals over 40 years of age are at a higher risk than those younger than 40.”

The disease management aims to relieve the discomfort and prevent the damage to the cornea, at the front of the eye. The currently available Dry Eye Disease treatment options depend on the severity of the condition and may include medication, surgery, and others (eyelid therapy (warm compresses and eyelid hygiene, contact lenses, and moisture chamber spectacles)). In mild cases, the use of eyelid therapy (warm compresses and eyelid scrubs) and elimination of offending topical and systemic medications are preferred. In addition to Dry Eye Disease treatments, the moderate cases include the use of anti-inflammatory agents (topical cyclosporine and corticosteroids), systemic omega-3 fatty acids supplements.

For patients with aqueous tear deficiency, punctual occlusion is considered when the medical means of aqueous enhancement are ineffective or impractical. Sometimes, silicone plugs placed in the punctum have been shown to improve dry eye signs and symptoms. Though in some patients, they may irritate the conjunctival surface because of their shape. Furthermore, severe cases include the use of systemic cholinergic agents, systemic anti-inflammatory agents, mucolytic agents, and Tarsorrhaphy. Also, rapid gas-permeable scleral lenses have been employed successfully in Dry Eye Disease treatment.

Many companies are involved in the ongoing research that is aimed at achieving more detailed knowledge of inflammatory pathways and targeting various types of inflammatory mediators in dry eye patients. The recent progress in the understanding of tear film physiology and pathology has allowed the formulation of a variety of tear substitutes capable of addressing specific deficiencies of tear components. Furthermore, we expect that with the proof for safety and efficacy of current ongoing trials and further launch of effective therapies shall drive Dry Eye Disease market size forward during the study period [2017-2028].

Drugs covered

1. OC-01 & OC-02

2. KPI-121

3. OCU310

4. TOP1630

And many others

The key players in Dry Eye Disease market are:

1. Oyster Point Pharma

2. Kala Pharmaceuticals

3. Ocugen

4. Topivert

And many others

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Dry eye disease Market Overview at a Glance

3. Dry eye disease Background and Overview

4. Dry eye disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Dry eye disease Country- Wise Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU-5

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Italy

5.2.5. Spain

5.2.6. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

6. Dry eye disease Treatments & Medical Practices

7. Dry eye disease Marketed Products

7.1. Xiidra: Shire

8. Dry eye disease Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key Cross Competition

8.2. OC-01: Oyster Point Pharma

8.3. OC-02: Oyster Point Pharma

8.4. OCU310: Ocugen

8.5. TOP1630: Topivert

9. Dry eye disease Market Size

10. 7MM: Country-Wise Market Analysis

10.1. United States Market Size

10.2. Germany Market Size

10.3. France Market Size

10.4. Italy Market Size

10.5. Spain Market Size

10.6. United Kingdom Market Size

10.7. Japan Market Size

10.8. Dry eye disease Total Market Size

11. Dry eye disease Report Methodology

12. DelveInsight Capabilities

13. Disclaimer

14. About DelveInsight

