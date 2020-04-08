Dry Granulation Excipients Market to Register CAGR XX% Rise in Growth by 2019 – 2029

Granulation is the process which results into the formation of granules or grains from a solid or powdery substance producing a granular material. Granulation process has various technological applications in pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Dry granulation is considered to be the low cost and simple method and has gained traction over the years because of the cost efficiency and simplicity. Dry granulation increases the size of granules within powders and further makes it easy to form them into capsules or tablets. Choices for dry granulation excipients are extremely limited, among which anhydrous lactose is the most convenient choice owing it to the compaction properties of the product.

Other examples for dry granulation excipients include milled lactose for certain circumstances and micro-crystalline cellulose (MCC) for roller compaction. Manufactures for dry granulation excipients are highly focused on offering the pharmaceutical industry, top optimal solution for the development dry powder inhalation (DPI) drug. Dry granulation excipients manufacturers highly concentrate on efficiently developing drugs for pulmonary delivery.

The global market for dry granulation excipients is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing growth of the pharmaceutical and chemical industries across regions. Rising healthcare spending, improved access to healthcare services, and steady economic growth are some of the major factors that are expected to drive market growth for dry granulation excipients during the forecast period. However, the process of dry granulation that includes dry granulation excipients bear several technical issues.

For instance, repetition of cycles of compression and granulation reduces the tabletability, which leads to the potential wastage for a few situations. This might create some hindrance in the market growth for dry granulation excipients throughout the forecast period. Lack of skilled experts to guide through an efficient and rapid process, majorly in the middle and low-economy regions might obstruct market growth for dry granulation excipients during the forecast period.

On the basis of Product Type, Dry Granulation Excipients Market can be segmented as:

Disintegrants

Diluent

Lubricants

Glidants

Others

On the basis of End Use, Dry Granulation Excipients Market can be segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Industries

Chemical Industries

Research Institutes

Others

On the basis of Region, Dry Granulation Excipients Market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Dry granulation excipients have various functionalities such as, it can be used as a tablet lubricant, coating for protection and taste masking, lipid matrix for sustained release, solubilizer, surfactant, bioavailability enhancer, etc. Dry granulation excipients exist in the market in various particle sizes, Hausner ratios and sample sizes. Before opting appropriate dry granulation excipients, it is advised to consult formulation experts for analyzing the potential options for the process.

Different dry granulation excipients available in the market and used for various applications in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries include; anhydrous lactose, microcrystalline cellulose, sodium starch glycolate, croscarmellose sodium, stearates, polyethylene glycol, sodium lauryl sulphate, polyoxyethylene stearates, colloidal silicon dioxide, and talc. Different other dry granulation excipients include; flavourants, colourants, and sweetening agents.

Geographically, global dry granulation excipients market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, South Asia, Oceania, East Asia, Europe, and the MEA. North America’s market for granulation excipients is expected to hold a prominent share owing it to the large manufacturer presence of pharmaceutical companies and chemical industries the region.

Dry granulation excipients include convention grade excipients, on contrary to wet granulation, dry granulation does not require special dry granulation excipients thus, ease of use and availability is expected to boost market growth of dry granulation excipients for Europe region.

Low awareness on dry granulation excipients and lack of formulation experts and skilled professionals in middle and low-economy regions might obstruct market growth for dry granulation excipients for Asia-pacific and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the Global Dry Granulation Excipients market identified across the value chain include: DFE Pharma, Gattefossé, basf se, MultiMedia Pharma Sciences, LLC, Colorcon, and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

The report on dry granulation excipients is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Report Highlights: