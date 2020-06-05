DTH Drill Rig Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2026| Sandvik, Atlas Copco, Boart Longyear, Furukawa, Junjin CSM, Hausherr

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global DTH Drill Rig Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the DTH Drill Rig report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall DTH Drill Rig market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global DTH Drill Rig market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The DTH Drill Rig report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global DTH Drill Rig market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global DTH Drill Rig market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global DTH Drill Rig market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global DTH Drill Rig market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global DTH Drill Rig Market Research Report:

Sandvik, Atlas Copco, Boart Longyear, Furukawa, Junjin CSM, Hausherr, Driconeq, APAGEO, Sunward, Kosan, JK Drilling, Hunan Nonferrous, Shoukai, Hongwuhuan, Jiangxi Sitong, Boshan, Hongda, Zhigao

Global DTH Drill Rig Market Segmentation by Product:

Electric DTH Drill Rig

Hydraulic DTH Drill Rig

Pneumatic DTH Drill Rig

Other DTH Drill Rigs

Global DTH Drill Rig Market Segmentation by Application:

Quarries

Opencast Mines

Construction Projects

Others

The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global DTH Drill Rig market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global DTH Drill Rig market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global DTH Drill Rig market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global DTH Drill Rig market in 2025?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global DTH Drill Rig market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global DTH Drill Rig market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global DTH Drill Rig market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global DTH Drill Rig market?

Table of Content

1 DTH Drill Rig Market Overview

1.1 DTH Drill Rig Product Overview

1.2 DTH Drill Rig Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric DTH Drill Rig

1.2.2 Hydraulic DTH Drill Rig

1.2.3 Pneumatic DTH Drill Rig

1.2.4 Other DTH Drill Rigs

1.3 Global DTH Drill Rig Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global DTH Drill Rig Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global DTH Drill Rig Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global DTH Drill Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global DTH Drill Rig Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global DTH Drill Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America DTH Drill Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe DTH Drill Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific DTH Drill Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America DTH Drill Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): DTH Drill Rig Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the DTH Drill Rig Industry

1.5.1.1 DTH Drill Rig Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and DTH Drill Rig Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for DTH Drill Rig Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global DTH Drill Rig Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by DTH Drill Rig Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by DTH Drill Rig Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players DTH Drill Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers DTH Drill Rig Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 DTH Drill Rig Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 DTH Drill Rig Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by DTH Drill Rig Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in DTH Drill Rig as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into DTH Drill Rig Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers DTH Drill Rig Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global DTH Drill Rig Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global DTH Drill Rig Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global DTH Drill Rig Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global DTH Drill Rig Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America DTH Drill Rig Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America DTH Drill Rig Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific DTH Drill Rig Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific DTH Drill Rig Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe DTH Drill Rig Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe DTH Drill Rig Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America DTH Drill Rig Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America DTH Drill Rig Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Rig Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Rig Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global DTH Drill Rig by Application

4.1 DTH Drill Rig Segment by Application

4.1.1 Quarries

4.1.2 Opencast Mines

4.1.3 Construction Projects

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global DTH Drill Rig Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global DTH Drill Rig Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global DTH Drill Rig Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions DTH Drill Rig Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America DTH Drill Rig by Application

4.5.2 Europe DTH Drill Rig by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific DTH Drill Rig by Application

4.5.4 Latin America DTH Drill Rig by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Rig by Application

5 North America DTH Drill Rig Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe DTH Drill Rig Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific DTH Drill Rig Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America DTH Drill Rig Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Rig Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Rig Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Rig Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE DTH Drill Rig Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in DTH Drill Rig Business

10.1 Sandvik

10.1.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sandvik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Sandvik DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sandvik DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.1.5 Sandvik Recent Development

10.2 Atlas Copco

10.2.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

10.2.2 Atlas Copco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Atlas Copco DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Sandvik DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.2.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

10.3 Boart Longyear

10.3.1 Boart Longyear Corporation Information

10.3.2 Boart Longyear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Boart Longyear DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Boart Longyear DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.3.5 Boart Longyear Recent Development

10.4 Furukawa

10.4.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

10.4.2 Furukawa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Furukawa DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Furukawa DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.4.5 Furukawa Recent Development

10.5 Junjin CSM

10.5.1 Junjin CSM Corporation Information

10.5.2 Junjin CSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Junjin CSM DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Junjin CSM DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.5.5 Junjin CSM Recent Development

10.6 Hausherr

10.6.1 Hausherr Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hausherr Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hausherr DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hausherr DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.6.5 Hausherr Recent Development

10.7 Driconeq

10.7.1 Driconeq Corporation Information

10.7.2 Driconeq Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Driconeq DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Driconeq DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.7.5 Driconeq Recent Development

10.8 APAGEO

10.8.1 APAGEO Corporation Information

10.8.2 APAGEO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 APAGEO DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 APAGEO DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.8.5 APAGEO Recent Development

10.9 Sunward

10.9.1 Sunward Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sunward Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sunward DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sunward DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.9.5 Sunward Recent Development

10.10 Kosan

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 DTH Drill Rig Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kosan DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kosan Recent Development

10.11 JK Drilling

10.11.1 JK Drilling Corporation Information

10.11.2 JK Drilling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 JK Drilling DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 JK Drilling DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.11.5 JK Drilling Recent Development

10.12 Hunan Nonferrous

10.12.1 Hunan Nonferrous Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hunan Nonferrous Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hunan Nonferrous DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hunan Nonferrous DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.12.5 Hunan Nonferrous Recent Development

10.13 Shoukai

10.13.1 Shoukai Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shoukai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Shoukai DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Shoukai DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.13.5 Shoukai Recent Development

10.14 Hongwuhuan

10.14.1 Hongwuhuan Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hongwuhuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Hongwuhuan DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hongwuhuan DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.14.5 Hongwuhuan Recent Development

10.15 Jiangxi Sitong

10.15.1 Jiangxi Sitong Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jiangxi Sitong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Jiangxi Sitong DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Jiangxi Sitong DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.15.5 Jiangxi Sitong Recent Development

10.16 Boshan

10.16.1 Boshan Corporation Information

10.16.2 Boshan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Boshan DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Boshan DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.16.5 Boshan Recent Development

10.17 Hongda

10.17.1 Hongda Corporation Information

10.17.2 Hongda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Hongda DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Hongda DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.17.5 Hongda Recent Development

10.18 Zhigao

10.18.1 Zhigao Corporation Information

10.18.2 Zhigao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Zhigao DTH Drill Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Zhigao DTH Drill Rig Products Offered

10.18.5 Zhigao Recent Development

11 DTH Drill Rig Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 DTH Drill Rig Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 DTH Drill Rig Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

