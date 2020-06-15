2023 Duty-Free Retailing Market Report- Size, New Opportunities, Country Analysis, Key Trends | Is expected to Reach US$90.9 billion in 2023
The Global Duty-Free market is expected to reach US$90.9 billion in 2023 (0.4% of total retail), growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2018-2023. This report provides an overview of the global duty free retailing which includes key trends, key retail innovations, regional and sector analysis along with major duty free retailers and competitive land scape
Scope of this Report-
- Global duty free sales will rise 52.0% to US$90.9 billion in five years to 2023
- Rising tourism and international travel fuels APAC duty free market
- Governments recognize the need to maximize tourism and duty free growth opportunities
- Retailers must devise strategies to cope with the volatile nature of the duty-free market
Table of Contents in this Report-
Executive Summary
Market Size
Sub-Channel Analysis
Country Analysis
Key Trends
Key Retail Innovations
Competitive Landscape
Sector Analysis
New Opportunities
Appendix
About GlobalData