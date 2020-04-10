Duty Free Retailing Market Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

The global duty free retailing market revenue from 2019 to 2027. The global duty free retailing market accounted for US$ 77.87 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.44% to reach US$ 155.30 Bn by 2027.

Duty-free retailing offers products to international travelers. Thus is a substantial source of income and Duty-free retailing offers products to international travelers. Thus is a substantial source of income and offers numerous marketing opportunities. The growth of the travel & tourism industry is one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the duty-free retailing market. Duty-free retailing offers temporary spaces that provide extra time to travelers after security check-in and enable them to get indulgent with the ambiance as well as the experience of shopping for international duty-free products.

Duty-free retailing is also a category covered in the ancillary services offered by the airlines. For certain LCCs, the increase in the magnitude and scope of ancillary revenues has become an essential part of their operations. The increase in ancillary revenues helps them to offer economical fare. However, the sales generated from onboard duty-free retailing accounts for the lowest market share.

The opportunity to purchase the products at a much lesser cost is catalyzing the trend, which is impacting positively on the growth of the duty-free retailing market. Additionally, airlines always lookout for impressive services to enhance passenger flying experience, and onboard shopping and pre-boarding shopping is one of the new services rolled out by airlines, which is, in turn, driving the growth of the duty free retailing market. Furthermore, the airport duty-free retailing facility offers a pre-booking of duty-free products, which allows the customers to choose the product delivery at the airport or on-board. This facility allows passengers to carry less luggage, which further reduces the risk of incurring excess baggage fees.

The market is continuously witnessing a positive growth curve. Duty-free retailers are exempted from individual local and national taxes and duties because they sell goods to international travelers. However, taxes may be imposed on such products once the buyer reaches their country or when the value or quantity of those goods exceeds certain limits. Such retailers operate at international airports, train stations, border towns, seaports, and onboard aircraft and ships. The retailers offer a wide range of product types ranging from perfumes, chocolates, electronics, cosmetics and alcohol to cigarettes, and accessories.

One of the primary drivers of the market in these regions is the increasing number of Chinese outbound tourists, who contributed majorly in the global duty-free retail market’s revenue in 2018. Additionally, a consistent increase in the middle-class population in the regions is one of the significant factors contributing to the growth. The demand for duty-free retail shops is anticipated to increase during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for duty-free goods from tourists for avoiding taxes imposed on products that are carried while entering foreign countries. Duty-free and travel retail shops hire multilingual employees to cater to international travelers.

The report segments the global duty free retailing market as follows:

Global Duty Free Retailing Market – By Product Type

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Alcohol

Wine and Spirits

Tobacco and Cigarettes

Fashion

Confectionery and Food Stuff

Other

Global Duty Free Retailing Market – By Application

Airports

On-board Aircraft

Seaports

Others

