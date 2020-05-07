Dysphagia Supplements Market to Register CAGR 7% Growth in Value Share During 2019 to 2029

Development of dysphagia detection device to detect impaired swallowing has been a breakthrough innovation providing a major boost to the growth of dysphagia supplements market. The device helps with the development of dysphagia supplement consistency specific to patients with impaired swallowing issues. The global market value of dysphagia supplements will witness robust expansion at 7% CAGR during the course of forecast period (2019 – 2029).

In October 2019, the Dysphagia Journal reported a clinical trial result for efficacy of newly invented dysphagia detection system (DDS) carried out on 344 individuals of the U.S. Manufacturers are focusing on developing dysphagia supplements with better fluid consistency and food texture. Strong presence of leading market players, further complemented by the growing stringency of food safety regulations would be pushing the growth of market in North America.

Key Takeaways – Dysphagia Supplements Market Study

Global increase in aging population, stroke cases, and neurological disorders are factors contributing to growth of the dysphagia supplements market. According to the research article published in July 2016, in the Journal of International Archives of Otorhinolaryngology (IAORL) reported that dysphagia is the leading cause of death in patients suffering from neurological disorders in Brazil.

Preference for thickened liquid for management of dysphagia conditions is increasing attributed to lower risk of aspiration in both pediatric and adult patients. In August 2015, a research article published in Dysphagia journal reported that, Canadian physicians prefer thickening liquids as dysphagia supplements to manage swallowing difficulties in children.

North America is expected to be the prominent region in the dysphagia supplements market owing to growing incidences of dysphagia and stroke, widespread awareness, and well-developed medical infrastructure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in America, stroke kills about 140,000 Americans each year and according to the U.S. department of health and human services dysphagia affects 300,000-600,000 persons yearly in the U.S.

Usage of gum-based thickeners in pediatrics cause digestive problems and hence, is negatively impacting market growth. In May 2011, U.S. FDA warned about the usage of xanthan gum-based thickeners (Simply thick) for babies with swallowing disorders.



Development of non-invasive dysphagia detection device and patient specific dysphagia supplements will significantly fuel the dysphagia supplements market growth during forecast period.

The dysphagia supplements market report tracks the key market players, which include Abbott, Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., Nestlé Health Science, NUTRI Co., Ltd., and Danone S.A. Leading manufacturers of dysphagia supplements are focusing on acquisitions and collaborations to enhance their product portfolio.

For instance, in March 2017, Nestlé Health Science and Chinese Stroke Association (CSA) collaborated to improve the diagnosis, screening, and management of dysphagia amongst stroke patients.

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on dysphagia supplements market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014 – 2018 and projections from 2019 – 2029 on the basis of product type (powder thickener, ready-to-drink thickened beverages, instant food, oral nutritional supplements), and end user (hospitals, nursing homes, retail pharmacies, drug stores and supermarket) in five key regions.