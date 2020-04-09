E-Axle Market Segmented by Types, End-User Industry, Geography, Top Key Players, Share, Trend, Analysis, and Forecast to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of E-Axle Market with detailed market segmentation by component, drive type, electric vehicle type, and geography. The global E-axle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-axle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key E-axle companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Allison Transmission Inc., AVL List GmbH, Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Limited, GKN Plc, Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The major drivers contributing to the growth of the E-axle market include the increase in sales of electric & hybrid vehicles across the globe and the rise in adoption of EVs due to increasing fuel costs. However, the high cost of the electric axle drive system is the key factor that is hindering the market growth. Moreover, an increase in research and development activities for improvement in electric vehicle performance and deployment of E-axle in ICE vehicles are the factors that are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The E-Axle is a cost-attractive, compact electric drive solution for hybrid and battery-electric vehicles. The vehicle’s axle is powered with the help of a compact unit consisting of power electronics, electric motor, and power transmission. This supports in making electric drives less complex but simpler. Moreover, through this e-axle, the powertrain becomes cheaper, more efficient, and more compact. The E-axle is featured with the benefit of high system efficiency that further ensures greater electric range or lower requirements for the battery capacity.

The report analyzes factors affecting E-axle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the E-axle market for each region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology E-Axle Market Landscape E-Axle Market – Key Market Dynamics E-Axle Market – Global Market Analysis E-Axle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type E-Axle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application E-Axle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound E-Axle Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape E-Axle Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

