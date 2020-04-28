E-Retail Market Top Players Analysis by Competitive Developments Till 2027 – Alibaba, Amazon, Carrefour, EBay, Flipkart, Groupon, Otto Portland, Rakuten, Shop Direct, Zalando

Global E-Retail Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of E-Retail market.

With the growing advancement in technology, the customers are also switching from retail stores to e-retail shopping via mobile, tablets, and personal computers among others in a very convenient way at any time of the day. The growing urbanization and smart cities development have subsidized the changing lifestyle of an individual across the globe. The customers are, therefore changing their shopping pattern from traditional type to the e-retail. Thus, these factors are impacting positively on the growth of E-retail market on a global scenario.

The increasing penetration rate of smart devices and discounts, offers as well as a cash-on-delivery facility provided by the online retailers are the major drivers for the growth of E-retail market. The boosting governmental focus on e-retail policy and availability of products online at low in price as compared to retail stores is creating opportunities for the E-retail market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the E-Retail market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from E-Retail market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for E-Retail market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

com, Inc.

Carrefour S.A.

EBay Inc.

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Groupon

Otto Portland

Rakuten, Inc.

Shop Direct

Zalando SE

The “Global E-Retail Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of E-Retail market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global E-Retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-Retail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global E-retail market is segmented on the type, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into business to business (B2B), and business to consumer (B2C). Similarly, on the basis of end user the market is segmented into consumer electronics, personal care, apparels, books, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting E-Retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global E-Retail Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global E-Retail market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall E-Retail market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the E-Retail Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the E-Retail Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of E-Retail Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global E-Retail Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

