E-Signature Market 2020 | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2024

Around the world, the government is offering its support for the uptake of e-signature solutions, for efficiency and security in documentation processes. While Directive 1999/93/EC was implemented by the European Union in 1999, the U.S. passed the Global and National Commerce (E-Sign) Act in 2000, to give such solutions legal validity.

Such measures are expected to propel the global e-signature market, which generated $951.3 million revenue in 2019, at a 24.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period). In all, 75 countries already have legal mandates for this technology, and their number is still rising, thus helping the market advance.

During the historical period (2014–2019), cloud was the larger bifurcation in the e-signature market, as vendors are targeting customers with smoother management and better security features in their cloud-based e-signature solutions. Additionally, such solutions utilize a cloud-based signing key to authenticate documents, thereby eliminating the requirement for installing on-premises hardware. Furthermore, with the user’s key located on the cloud, the document signing process can be completed over the internet from anywhere.

The clickwrap category is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the e-signature market, of 29.3%, during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the fact that the legal validity of clickwrap signatures is similar to wet signatures, which is why the former are considered at par with verbal or written agreements. Such solutions require the user to click “I accept”, “I agree”, or other similar phrases, to agree to the contract terms and electronically sign it.

In 2019, the unmediated category contributed the highest revenue to the e-signature market, because the preference for completing online transactions without third-party involvement is quite high; therefore, customers usually look for channels which help them do so.

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector dominated the e-signature market during the historical period, as a large number of people are opting for online channels to complete payment-, banking service-, legal agreement-, and insurance policy-related documentation processes. Moreover, governments of numerous countries are stepping up efforts to transform into digital economies, which are creating a high demand for such solutions in the BFSI sector.