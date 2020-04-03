E-Waste Management Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2027 | STENA METALL AB, UMICORE SA, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Enviro-Hub Holdings Limited

The New Report “E-Waste Management Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

E-Waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in emerging as well as developed regions. The reduced life spans of electrical, electronic and consumer electronic devices are generating large E-Waste, which is growing rapidly every year. The growth of E-Waste market is supplemented by the growing need for upgrading to the latest technologies. A desire towards the adoption of new technologically advanced devices, leads to generate million tons of E-Waste across various regions. According to the United Nations initiative to estimate E-Waste production, the world produced approximately 50 million tons of E-Waste in 2012, on an average 15 lbs per person across the globe. In 2012, UN also stated that, UK produced, 1.3 million tons of electronic waste. China generated 11.1 million tons of E-Waste which was followed by United States that accounted for 10 million tons in 2012.

To reduce the E-Waste generated across the world, E-Waste management initiatives are being taken by the government agencies of various regions. Market players are taking measures to recycle the E-Waste in order to reduce the pollution and environmental hazards caused by it. In June 2014, Dell, a leading computer manufacturer launched its first computer that is made of plastics obtained from recycled electronics. The company has started selling its first computer “the OptiPlex 3030” which is made up of old electronics using closed loop recycling process. Recently, Dell has also started using recycled plastics in its other desktops and monitors. Millions of refrigerators, TV sets and cell phones are replaced with newer versions due to user’s growing inclination towards technologically advanced gadgets. In 2010, US discarded about 258 million units of computers, cell phones, TV sets and monitors. North America is a leader in exporting E-waste to the developing countries such as China and Japan. This exported E-Waste is then recycled in developing regions which generates revenue for the market.

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global E-Waste Management market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global E-Waste Management market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

