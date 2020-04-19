Early impacts of COVID 19 on Cystic Fibrosis Market

Cystic Fibrosis Market, By Drug Class (CFTR Modulators, Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements, Mucolytics, Bronchodilators), By Mode of Administration (Oral, Inhaled) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

Growing prevalence of the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) coupled with the increasing treatment rate is one of key factors expected to propel demand for the CF therapeutics over forecast period. Moreover, surge in R&D funding by private and public organizations, increasing number of the initiatives undertaken by various non-profit organizations, and the presence of favourable reimbursement policies are few of the crucial reasons expected to drive market in the coming years.

As per the data published by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF), the incidence of such hereditary disorders is continuously growing. In the U.S., 2015, there were almost 28,983 patients as compared to 26,366 patients in the year 2010. Swelling year-on-year growth in number of patient results in surging demand for the effective and efficient CF therapeutics. Few of the commercially obtainable accepted drug class are CF Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) modulators, bronchodilators, mucolytic, anti-infective, antibiotics (oral, inhaled, or parental feeding formulae), anti-inflammatory drugs, and various pancreatic enzyme supplements.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

CFTR modulators

Pancreatic enzyme supplements

Mucolytics

Bronchodilators

By Route of Administration

Oral

Inhaled

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Based on drug class, the market is characterized into mucolytics, pancreatic enzyme supplements, bronchodilators, and the CFTR modulators. The main consideration in treatment of the CF is maintaining lung function while controlling the respiratory infection and also clearing airways of the mucus, managing nutritional therapy, and regulating the complications.

Rising number of the drug compositions in pipeline of key players is one of pivotal factors likely to impel the market growth. Furthermore, increasing number of the clinical trials to increase its target patient base with existing drug portfolio is amongst some of drivers for the market. Rising R&D activities are anticipated to driving the market growth. Some of pipelined drugs are (VX-445 + tezacaftor + ivacaftor); AZD-5634; PTI-428; QR-010; and POL-6014.

Regional Overview

North America accounted for largest revenue in 2019. CF is the most prevalent in the region as most of people affected are of Caucasian descent. Additionally, initiatives taken by the CF Foundation and the Cystic Fibrosis Canada are one of key reasons accounted for the largest share.

Though, Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest rising segment with the profitable growth rate. Although the occurrence of the CF is less recurrently reported in Asia Pacific region due to the underdiagnoses and also lack of country-specific patient registries, increasing awareness about the disorders and treatment options is anticipated to boost the segment over forecast period. Economic development in the region and enhancing healthcare facilities are anticipated to boost market during the forecast period.

Competitor overview

The key players in the market are constantly involved in development of new or the combination of products to treat the disorders. Investment in R&D is one of strategic measures to beat competition. The presence of numerous non-profit organizations such as the Cystic Fibrosis Worldwide, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, South African Cystic Fibrosis Trust, and the South African Cystic Fibrosis Association, are steadily involved in activities related to the CF is also one of essential factors accounted for the surging demand. The organizations are capitalising huge amount of the funds to find numerous therapeutics for the CF and to support R&D activities by the key players.

Key Players

AbbVie, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Gilead; Novartis AG; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.; AIT (Advanced Inhalation Therapies); Alaxia; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.; Allergan; AstraZeneca.

