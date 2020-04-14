Early impacts of COVID 19 on Terahertz Technology Market

The Global Terahertz Technology Market was valued at USD 162.74 million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 634.22 million, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.56%. during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

The Global Terahertz Technology Market was valued at USD 122.74 million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 634.22 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.55%. Increasing adoption of terahertz technology-based products for application in laboratory research in various universities & research firms globally drives the demand for terahertz technology market. Additionally, growing demand of these products in various cancer treatment institutes & hospitals across the globe also propels the demand for terahertz technology market. There has been significant investments into R&D and competitors are filing patents for the terahertz technology which holds strong growth opportunity during the projected period. However, high initial investments is required to manufacture terahertz technology-based products, the medium and small players cannot afford to develop these products which in turn, restrains the market growth.

Market Overview:

Terahertz is the unit of electromagnetic wave frequency, which is equal to 1 trillion hertz. The commonly used units are kilohertz and megahertz. This terahertz technology is primarily used by the astronomers and physicists. The advantages of the terahertz light are that they are non-ionizing, non-invasive, and intrinsically safe, and along with being non-destructive. The increasing number of applications of the technology in security applications act as a primary driving force for the growth of the market. Significant rise in the number of manufacturing companies in the developing economies for demand of precise security systems also propels the demand terahertz technology market during the forecast period. There has been wide scope of applications of terahertz technology in the food industry, satellite communication, defense, homeland security, and medical sectors which holds a promising growth opportunity for the market.

The major key Vendors includes in the terahertz technology market are Advantest, Teraview, Menlo Systems, ACAL, Microtech Instrument, Digital Barriers, Traycer, QMC Instruments, Gentec Electro-Optics, Del Mar Photonics, Terasense, Toptica Photonics, Insight Product, Advanced Photonix

Report Description:

The base year for the study has been considered 2018, historic year 2015, 2016, and 2017, the forecast period considered is from 2019 to 2026 The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of terahertz technology market by type, technology, and application and region The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a vital role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026 Porter’s Five Forces model is used in order to recognize the competitive scenario in the terahertz technology market. This report incorporates the industry analysis which is focused on providing an extensive view of the terahertz technology market The study also includes attractiveness analysis of vertical segment and region which are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and attractiveness in terms of present and future opportunity for understanding the future growth of the market The report provides company profile of the key players operating in the terahertz technology market and a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offering, segment market share, regional presence, business strategies, innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, partnerships, SWOT analysis, and key financial information. The market estimates have been evaluated by considering the effect of different political, economic, social, technological and legal factors which are based on our extensive secondary research, primary research, and in-house databases.

