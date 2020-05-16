Earplugs Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025

The global earplug market accounted for US$ 612.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 1331.6 Mn in 2025.

The earplugs market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, first, exponential growth in industries producing noise more than 85bBA and reducing price of raw materials used for developing the earplugs. Numerous workplaces across the globe significantly contribute to generation of hazardous noise, owing to which millions of workers globally are daily exposed to potentially harmful noise levels resulting in urgent demand for regulations and legislation to effectively protect the auditory health of employees. Globally, several countries have already adopted occupational noise control legislation with varied degrees of comprehensiveness and sophistication. In addition, the differences were also found among the countries with predefined standards for exposure limits and Permissible Exposure Limit (PEL). However, majority of the countries were witnessed using 85 dBA whereas majority of the noise produced in the industrial sector was noted to cross 140 dB. The persistently increasing noise level in workspace, and rising concern for hearing protection of workers is thus anticipated to contribute towards the increased adoption of HPDs such as earplugs globally. Asia Pacific region in global earplug market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 13.5% in the coming years.

Company Profiles:

3M Company

2. McKeon Products, Inc.

3. Protect Ear USA

4. Westone Laboratories

5. Moldex-Metric, Inc.

6. McCordick Glove & Safety

7. Honeywell International Inc.

8. Dynamic Ear Company

9. UVEX Winter Holding GmbH & Co. KG

10. Liberty Glove & Safety Inc

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Earplugs market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Earplugs market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Earplugs market segments and regions.

