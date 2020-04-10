eClinical Solutions Market Drivers, Restraints and opportunities 2027

The eClinical Solutions combines the clinical technology expertise to help and to accelerate the clinical development process. The solution helps to enhance the utilization of clinical and operational data. These innovative eClinical technologies are essential to managing the clinical data requirements. They support faster to keep patient and practice data safe, secure, organized and fully accessible regardless of time and helps in reducing the development costs.

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of cloud computing and rising demand for improved data standardization and focus on improving and maintaining the quality of clinical trial procedures. Moreover, significant spending on clinical research and development by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries likely to add new opportunities for the global eClinical solutions market over the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

PAREXEL International Corporation, Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Bioclinica, DATATRAK Int., ERT Clinical, CRF Health, OmniComm Systems, Inc., Bio-Optronics, Inc., IBM Watson Health and others.

The eClinical solutions market by delivery mode is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Clinical trial phase market is segmented into phase I clinical trial, phase II clinical trials, phase III clinical trials and phase IV clinical trials. Based on end user the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes and others.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the eClinical solutions market in the global arena due to the increasing R&D expenditure by pharma & biotech companies with improved IT budgets for drug development. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global eClinical solutions market due to the increasing pressure for reducing the cost and time consumed during clinical trial processes.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

