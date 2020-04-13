EDDY CURRENT TESTING MARKET PROJECTED TO REGISTER CAGR TO 2027 -ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY LTD,EDDYFI,ETHER NDE

The Eddy Current Testing Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Eddy Current Testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Eddy current testing is a type of electromagnetic testing used in non-destructive testing. In eddy current testing, electromagnetic induction is used to determine surface and sub-surface flaws in conductive materials. The growing safety regulations by the government is one of the major driving factor supporting the growth of eddy current testing market. The eddy current testing is becoming popular owing to the advantages offered by it, such as sensitivity to surface defects, accurate conductivity measures, ability to detect through surface coatings, and portability.

Top Key Players:- Ashtead Technology Ltd,Eddyfi,Ether NDE,Fidgeon Ltd,IBG NDT Systems,Magnetic Analysis Corporation,Mistras Group, Inc.,Olympus Corporation,TÜV Rheinland,Zetec, Inc.

Advancements in ECT technologies, stringent government regulations, and growing infrastructural development are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the eddy current testing market. However, lack of skilled workforce is acting as a major restraining factor in the market. The fall in prices for oil and gas is creating challenges for the eddy current testing market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Eddy Current Testing industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global eddy current testing market is segmented on the basis of type, service, and industry vertical. On the basis of type the market is segmented as Conventional Eddy Current Testing, Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM), Remote Field Testing (RFT), Eddy Current Array (ECA), Pulsed Eddy Current Testing, Near-Field Testing (NFT), Near-Field Array (NFA), Partial Saturation Eddy Current (PSEC). Based on service the market is segmented as Inspection services, equipment rental services, calibration services, and training services. Based on industry vertical the market is segmented as manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive, power generation, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Eddy Current Testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Eddy Current Testing market in these regions

