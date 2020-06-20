Edge Computing Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2025 and Key Players Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Increase in load on the cloud infrastructure globally and rise in number of intelligent applications are the major factors driving the growth of the edge computing market. In addition, edge computing assists real-time applications in analyzing and processing collected data, which is also one of the crucial factor that drives the market demand. However, more local hardware and higher maintenance costs are expected to hinder the edge computing market growth. Furthermore, advent of the 5G Network, and numerous frameworks and languages for IoT solutions are expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728114/sample

The market players operating in the edge computing market are Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and others.

Edge computing is a planned approach of computing for IoT environments, which provides IT resources such as computing power and storage capacity, to the data producing devices and sensors. The data processing in edge computing takes place at the edge of the network, which further helps in reducing the low-latency problems. Several industries such as public sector, manufacturing, retail, and others, have adopted edge computing solution to optimize their business operations through cost effective and real-time analytics.

The global edge computing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into services and solution. On the basis of application, it is classified into connected cars, smart grids, critical infrastructure monitoring, traffic management, environmental monitoring, augmented reality, assets tracking, security & surveillance, and others. By organization size, it is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into energy & utilities, government & public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, transportation, retail, telecom & IT, and others. Based on region, the edge computing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728114/discount

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Edge Computing Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Edge Computing Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]