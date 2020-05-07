Edutainment Market to Slip Due to Delays in Production Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

The latest report on the Edutainment market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Edutainment market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Edutainment market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Edutainment market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Edutainment market.

The report reveals that the Edutainment market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Edutainment market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Edutainment market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Edutainment market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global edutainment market. Some of the key players profiled include Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center, Kindercity, Plabo, Pororo Parks, CurioCity, Totter’s Otterville, Mattel Play! Town, Little Explorers, and Kidz Holding S.A.L.

The edutainment market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Edutainment market

By Gaming Type

Interactive

Non-interactive

Explorative

Hybrid Combination

By Facility Size

5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.

10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.

20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.

> 40,000 Sq. Ft.

By Revenue Source

Entry Fees & Tickets

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertising

Others

By Visitor Demographics

Children (0-12 years)

Teenager (13-18 years)

Young adult (19-25 years)

Adult (25+ years)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the edutainment market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Western Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Northern Africa Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Rest of South America



Important Doubts Related to the Edutainment Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Edutainment market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Edutainment market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Edutainment market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Edutainment market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Edutainment market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Edutainment market

