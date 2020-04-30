Elder Care Services Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

Report Synopsis

This report by XploreMR examines the global elder care services market for the period 2018–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global elder care services market.

Report Description

XploreMR offers 8-year forecast on the global elder care services market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the global elder care services market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends in major countries that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global elder care services market over the forecast period.

The global elder care services market report provides analysis and insights on home care services, adult day care services and institutional care. These services provide medical care, encourage socialization among elderly, etc.

To understand and assess various opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into three sections, namely market analysis by service type, financing source and region. The report analyzes the global elder care services market in terms of value (US$ Bn).

The report starts with an overview of the global elder care services market. In the same section, XploreMR covers the global elder care services market performance in terms of value. This section also includes XploreMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from supply and demand perspectives. The report also covers the opportunities in the global elder care services market.

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of market segment and presents forecast in terms of value till 2026. On the basis of segment type, the market has been segmented as follows

By Service Type Home-based Care Community-based Care Institutional Care

By Financing Source Public Expenditure Private Source Out-of-Pocket Spending

The next section analyzes the market on the basis of region in terms of value for the forecast period. Regions covered in the report are as follows:

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand Singapore South Korea India Thailand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

To reach market size, the report considers market value of the global elder care services across the above-mentioned regions. The market estimation presented in the report evaluates the total revenue generated in the global elder care services market over the forecast period. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of the forecast on how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. For this, XploreMR has conducted interviews with several subject matter experts in the elder care services domain across the globe. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of the market. In this report, quantification of data has been conducted along with provision of quality insights collected directly from the market through discussion with suppliers, distributors and subject-matter experts.

We have also taken into consideration the year-on-year growth of the global elder care services market, based on regional growth analysis, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in it.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global elder care services market, by region, which is further segmented on the basis of countries and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar (US$) opportunity. Regional trends have been introspected, identified and applied while forecasting the growth rates of the market. Additionally, the absolute dollar opportunity provided in the report is critical in assessing the levels of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve from a sales perspective in the global elder care services market.

In this report, XploreMR has also developed a market attractiveness index for all segments, namely services type, financing source and its sub-segment. This index is intended to help in identifying real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, the market landscape is included to provide the report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the global product portfolio; their key developments and strategies have also been included wherever possible.

