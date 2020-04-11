Electric Insulator Market Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2024 -IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Insulator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global electric insulator market size is projected to reach US$ 13.7 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024. Electric insulators are materials that demonstrate poor electrical conductivity owing to the lack of free-flowing electric charge. They exhibit high resistivity and assist in concentrating the flow of electric current as well as preventing it from flowing where it is not required. Some of the popularly known electric insulators include air, glass, ceramic, composite materials, rubber, plastic, wood, silk and paper. For instance, copper conductors, which are employed in the electrical wiring of homes and industrial plants, are generally insulated from each other using rubber or plastics. Similarly, overhead power lines are insulated by utilizing porcelain insulators.

Some of the key players being: ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., NGK Insulators Ltd., Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric (GE) Company, Hubbell Incorporated (Hubbell), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Toshiba Corporation, Krempel Beteiligungs GmbH, MacLean-Fogg Company, PFISTERER Holding AG, Seves Group and WT Henley Ltd.

Global Electric Insulator Market Trends:

As electric insulators protect against the hazardous impact of electricity, they are extensively used in electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) networks as a safety device. This can also be attributed to the advantages offered by electric insulators, which include low thermal expansion and high dielectric strength. Apart from this, numerous developed countries are currently investing in the refurbishment of aging grid technology and establishing sustainable electrical networks for distributing electricity that is generated through renewable sources. On the other hand, governments in several developing economies are introducing smart grid vision and green energy corridors to construct a reliable and efficient grid infrastructure and ensure that electricity reaches in every state.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Material:

1. Ceramic/Porcelain

2. Glass

3. Composites

4. Others

Market Breakup by Voltage:

1. Low

2. Medium

3. High

Market Breakup by Category:

1. Bushings

2. Other Insulators

Market Breakup by Installation:

1. Distribution Networks

2. Transmission Lines

3. Substations

4. Railways

5. Others

Market Breakup by Product:

1. Pin Insulator

2. Suspension Insulator

3. Shackle Insulator

4. Others

Market Breakup by Rating:

1. <11 kV

2. 11 kV

3. 22 kV

4. 33 kV

5. 72.5 kV

6. 145 kV

7. Others

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Transformer

2. Cable

3. Switchgear

4. Busbar

5. Surge Protection Device

6. Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Utilities

2. Industries

3. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

