Electric Oil Pump Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Oil Pump market will register a 22.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 733.7 million by 2025, from $ 324.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Oil Pump business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Electric Oil Pump Includes:

Nidec Corporation

Slpt

SHW Group

AISIN SEIKI

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

FTE automotive

LG Innotek

Hitachi Automotive Systems

ZF-TRW

Magna

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

EMP

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Separate Pump

Integrated Pump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Start-Stop System

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

