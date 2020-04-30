Electric Screwdriver Market Manufacturers, Industry Share, Analysis, Growth, Top Key Players and Demand Forecast 2025

Electric Screwdriver Market Report is designed to provide Industry Experts and Investors with detail overview of Electric Screwdriver Industry report, which will help them to take decisions with respect to Key Players, Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Trend etc. This report gives a detail insight for a period of 2018-2025 Research Report.

This report focuses on the Electric Screwdriver in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The electric screwdriver industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. They also like set up plants in China to expand market share. China has many producers and they produce about 67.5% of the global electric screwdriver production, but its products are more concentrated in household products.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. China takes the market share of 30.35%, followed by Europe with 28.75%. Global consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 3.13%.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas? company prefers selling their products to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it?s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic accelerating, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of electric screwdriver will increase.

The worldwide market for Electric Screwdriver is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2023, from 400 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Electric Screwdriver Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Stanley Black & Decker

Bosch

Makita

Ken

TTI

Positec

…..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cordless

Cord

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Industrial

Household

