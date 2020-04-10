Electric Shavers Market Movement-detailed Research Analysis 2019-2026

The global Electric Shavers market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Electric Shavers market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the key players operating in the market are Procter & Gamble, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spectrum Brand Holdings, Panasonic Corporation and Conair Corporation.

The report segments the electric shavers market as:

Global Electric Shavers Market, by Product Type:

Foil Shavers

Rotary Shavers

Wet/Dry Shavers

Accessories

Clippers

Global Electric Shavers Market, by Distribution Channel:

Health & Beauty Stores

General Merchandising/Mass Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Other

Global Electric Shavers Market, by End Use:

Male

Female

Global Electric Shavers Market, by Region:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East U.A.E. Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa Rest of Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



