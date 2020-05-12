Electrical Stimulation Devices Market: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Industry Forecast

Electrical stimulators are small electronic devices that are worn externally by a patient and affixed to the skin by way of electrodes. Electrical stimulators may be used for a variety of purposes including reducing acute post-operative pain and swelling, treating chronic intractable pain, maintaining muscle tone during temporary extremity immobilization, reducing spasticity, and assisting spinal cord injured patients to grasp, stand, and walk independently.

Boston Scientific Corporation

BTL

Cyberonics, Inc.

DJO, LLC

Medtronic

Nevro Corporation

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Abbott

Uroplasty, Inc. (Cogentix Medical)

Zynex, Inc.

The global electrical stimulation devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, application, and end user.

Based on device type, the market is segmented as spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices, deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices, Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) devices, sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) devices, gastric electrical stimulation (GES) devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) devices, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES/EMS) devices.

On the basis of application, the global electrosurgical devices market is segmented in to pain management, neurological & movement disorder management, musculoskeletal disorders management, metabolism & GIT management, incontinence management and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electrical stimulation devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The electrical stimulation devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting electrical stimulation devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the electrical stimulation devices market in these regions.

The electrical stimulation devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic medical conditions and novel technologies implemented in electro-stimulation devices. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness regarding new treatment options.

The “Global Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electrical stimulation devices market with detailed market segmentation by device type, application and geography. The global electrical stimulation devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electrical stimulation devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

