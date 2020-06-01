Electrochromic Glass Market Will Generate Record Revenue by 2027 key players like AGC Inc.,ChromoGenics AB,Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.,Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

Electrochromic glass is an electronically tintable glass used in curtain walls, skylights, windows, and facades. It can control the light passing through it either by blocking it completely or by acting as a filter. It can also regulate indoor temperatures by controlling the amount of heat passing through the glass and thereby, saving heating and cooling costs in the building. Electrochromic glasses provide a range of control options to manage glare, light, and color rendering at the flick of a switch.

The trend of smart homes and smart offices is likely to pave the way for the growth of the electrochromic glass market. Builders, architects, and contractors are incorporating electrochromic glasses in the design and construction of energy-efficient and smart homes and buildings. The rising need felt by home buyers to maximize access to daylight and outdoor views, increase occupant comfort and minimize heating and cooling costs is expected to generate substantial demand for electrochromic glasses in the forecast period.

The global electrochromic glass market is segmented on the basis of application and end-use industry. On the basis of application, the electrochromic glass market is segmented into, Windows, Mirror, and Display. Based on end-use industry, the global electrochromic glass market is segmented into, construction, automotive, aerospace, and others.

