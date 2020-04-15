ELECTRONIC ARTICLE SURVEILLANCE (EAS) MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH TREMENDOUS GROWTH BY 2027

The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS)r market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Rapidly increasing instances of shoplifting has insisted the retail industry participants adopt high-security measures in order to prevent or reduce the events of shoplifting. Furthermore as per the National Retail Federal in 2017 the retail shrink had boiled down to US$ 46.8 Bn, only in the U.S, this in response has motivated the retailers to combat the shrinkage through security system including EAS. The retail businesses such as malls, hypermarkets, superstores, other retail merchandisers along with some of the and manufacturing industry participants are some of the key end-users of the EAS systems overall contributing to the growth of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Market throughout the forecast period.

Top Key Players:- Agon Systems Ltd., All-Tag Corporation, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Gunnebo Gateway AB, Hangzhou Century Co., Ketec, Inc., Nedap Inc. (Nedap Retail), Tyco Retail Solutions, Vitag securities, and WG Security Products, Inc.

The “Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) industry with a focus on the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) market with detailed market segmentation by product type, component, application and geography. The global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

