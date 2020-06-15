Asia Pacific Electronic Design Automation Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027

The increase in R&D spending in the semiconductor industry and evolving consumer expectation and burgeoning demand of consumer electronics are driving the growth of the electronic design automation market. Moreover, the emergence of miniaturization of electronic devices is anticipated to propel electronic design automation market growth in the forecast period. Further, the increase in significant collaborations among market players is driving electronic design automation market growth. Asia Pacific region leads the semiconductor market with major countries helping the market to dominate include; China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia. The constant focus towards innovating technologically enriched semiconductor products coupled with significant penetration of consumer electronics in the above-mentioned countries has bolstered the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific region. The continuously growing demand for advanced semiconductor products in the Asia Pacific region is also attributed to the boost growth in the smart city program, and increasing adoption of IoT & AI in the different industries in the region. Pertaining to these facts, the semiconductor industry players in the Asia Pacific region is heavily emphasizing on semiconductor chips and memory design. Also, the region has been one of the early adopters of automation technology, which led several semiconductor manufacturers to partner with electronic design automation market players.

The consumer electronics application dominated the electronic design automation market in the year 2018 with maximum share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. With the rising demand for smartphone, laptops, tablets, smart watches, and other consumer electronic products have also intrigued the manufacturing industry to increase its production capacity. In the current scenario, various consumer electronic devices are used by consumers across the globe for a variety of tasks. Consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, music players, etc. have become an integral part of consumers’ lives. In the continually advancing consumer electronics industry, the consumers are expecting more powerful, fast, and smart devices. While substantial innovation was brought in the industry with the enablement of AI and IoT over the past decades, the technology roadblocks have prevented it from scaling further. The functionalities and features provided by the consumer devices are witnessing developments as the manufacturers of electronic devices are concentrating on differentiating their product offerings. The semiconductor device manufacturers have addressed the need to develop more complex devices, thus creating lucrative growth for the electronic design automation market.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

Semiconductor IP (SIP)

IC Physical Design & Verification

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Industrial

Others

The List of Companies

Ansys Inc. Aldec Inc. Autodesk, Inc. Cadence Deisgn Systems Inc. Keysight Technologies Labcenter Electronics Ltd. Mentor Graphics Inc. Silvaco Inc. Synopsys Inc. Zuken Inc.

