North America Electronic Design Automation Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

The significant growth of the semiconductor industry is boosting the growth of the electronic design automation market. Moreover, the increased focus on miniaturization of electronic devices is anticipated to propel electronic design automation market growth in the forecast period. Further, the increase in significant collaborations among electronic design automation players is driving market growth. The electronic design automation market is heavily captured by several established companies as well as smaller tier2 companies across the globe. These companies are facilitating the semiconductor manufacturers to meet the constantly increasing demand for advanced semiconductor products from their respective clients. Attributing to the fact, the semiconductor manufacturers are pressurizing the market players operating in the electronic design automation market to design robust chipsets and other semiconductor products. These electronic design automation market players are increasingly focusing on partnerships and acquisitions. Some of the recent partnerships and acquisitions in the electronic design automation market include; In 2018, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Green Hills Software to accelerate embedded safety and security. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. invested $150 million that is about 16% ownership interest in GreenHill. In 2018, Synopsis and Siemens PLM Software partnered to provide a wide variety of EDA products. The collaboration is aimed at a number of electronic design automation domains ranging from design to verification.

The SIP type dominated the Electronic Design Automation market in the year 2018 with maximum share. However, the segment is expected to lose its dominance to CAE segment during the forecast period. Semiconductor IP is used for building large and complex ICs that are required in the electronic devices. Remarkable growth has been observed in the automotive industry’s semiconductor demand amid the progression of advancements in automotive electronics. Furthermore, dynamic rise for the demand of semiconductor in IT & Telecomm industry continued, especially for processor IP, which in turn, triggering memory semiconductor IP manufacturers to invest in expanding production capacity actively. Thus, this invest helps in bringing a positive outlook over the forecast period in the semiconductor IP market. Increasing demands for advanced system on chip designs has fueled the growth of the market to a significant extent. Further, the rising proliferation of consumer electronics in the North America region, specifically, is supplementing the adoption of semiconductor IP.

ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

Semiconductor IP (SIP)

IC Physical Design & Verification

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Industrial

Others

The List of Companies

Ansys Inc. Aldec Inc. Autodesk, Inc. Cadence Deisgn Systems Inc. Keysight Technologies Labcenter Electronics Ltd. Mentor Graphics Inc. Silvaco Inc. Synopsys Inc. Zuken Inc.

