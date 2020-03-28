Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market 2020: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players Oracle, Ennov, Mastercontrol, Inc., Omnicomm, Pharmavigilalnce, Veeva Systems, and Phlexglobal, Aurea

The global electronic trial master file (eTMF) market, based on the component, is segmented into software and service. The service segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% in the market during the forecast period. The clinical trial process is a very complex and highly regulated stage for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other life science companies. eTMF solutions enable these companies to manage their workflow efficiently and accurately. The development of information technology has allowed healthcare IT companies to offers solutions and services for clinical trial administration.

The market for electronic trial master file (eTMF) is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising in number of clinical trials and rising adoption of eTMF. Moreover, strategic initiatives by market players are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years. Besides, digitalization of clinical trials is expected to be a prevalent trend in the market.

Leading companies operating in the electronic trial master file (eTMF) market are Covance Inc (Lab Corp), Oracle, Ennov, Mastercontrol, Inc., Omnicomm, Pharmavigilalnce, Veeva Systems, and Phlexglobal, Aurea, Inc and TRANSPERFECT among others.

Electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems can be defined as an integration of software and hardware components collectively responsible for the optimal management of clinical trial data. These solutions help to streamline the data generated during the course of a clinical trial in an easy-to-store digital format, which can be retrieved by dissimilar users beneficial in easy accessibility and reduction the cost associated with the administrative and manual data maintenance operations in clinical trials.

In 2019, the services segment accounted for the largest market share in the global electronic trial master file market, by component. This is primarily attributed the increasing number of increasing R&D expenditure and adoption of eTMF technology. Moreover, the encouragement received towards government funding under appropriate regulatory supervision is also one of the important parameters facilitating the growth of this segment. Another factor responsible for the growth of the service segment include usage of electronic clinical trial systems, adopting the outsourcing trend due to lengthy process involved, lack of intelligence for drug development within the company and unavailability of appropriate equipment and facility to conduct clinical trials.

The report segments Global Electronic Trial Master File Market as follows:



Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market – By Component

Service

Software

Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market – By Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs

Others

