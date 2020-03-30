Electrophysiology Market 2016: Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2022

Description

With a valuation of US$ XX Mn in 2016 which is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 and a Compounded Annual Growth rate of XX%, the Global Electrophysiology Market is increasing at a rapid pace. Electrophysiology deals with the study of electrical activity of the heart. It can be used for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac diseases.

The market mainly consists of ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, and lab systems. Ablation catheters use high-energy radio frequency signals to make scars in the heart to prevent the passage of unwanted electrical signals through the heart. Diagnostic catheters use small hollow tubes that are passed through arteries or veins in the neck or arm to reach the heart. This then can be used to inject dyes for x-ray visualization and measure vital signals of the heart.

Market Dynamics

There are several drivers for the growth of the electrophysiology market. These include the rise in the chronic diseases, technological innovations being brought out in the field and the ease of use of EP (Electrophysiology) devices. The high cost of EP devices is a major challenge for this industry. Another challenge for this industry is the lack of skilled professionals who can handle EP devices.

The market also throws up several opportunities with regard to the increasing public awareness about cardiac diseases.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type, indication, and geography.

In terms of type, the market is classified into ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, and lab systems. Diagnostic catheters type is further subdivided into conventional, advanced and ultrasound. Conventional diagnostic catheters are further divided into fixed and steerable type. Advanced diagnostic catheters are divided into loop type and other types. The ablation catheters type is further subdivided in radio frequency, cryoablation, laser, and microwave. EP Lab systems are further subdivided into 3D mapping systems, recording devices and intracardiac echocardiography systems.

In terms of indication, the market is divided into ventricular and atrial fibrillation, ventricular, atrial and atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia.

The different geographic market segments are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the dominating market in terms of market share due to the high technological advancement. North America is followed by Europe in terms of market share. But in terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific is the leading segment due to the modernizing of the healthcare infrastructure.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson

