Electroretinography Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Electroretinography Market is expected to reach US$ 62.72 Mn in 2027 from US$ 35.79 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 – 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global electroretinography market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global electroretinography market, based on product was segmented as, fixed and portable electroretinography. In 2018, the fixed electroretinography held the largest share of the market, by product. However, the portable electroretinography segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Portable device is expected to witness increased growth during the coming years, since it causes limited discomfort to the patient along with better results.

The market for electroretinography is expected to grow due are rising prevalence of glaucoma among individuals and increasing cases of eye disorders in developed economies. In addition the growing geriatric population worldwide is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

LKC Technologies, Inc Diagnosys LLC Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc. Diopsys, Inc. Roland Consult Stasche & Finger GmbH Metrovision Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici Konan Medical USA, Inc. Welch Allyn

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Electroretinography Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Electroretinography in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Electroretinography market.

The Electroretinography Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report segments the global electroretinography market as follows:

Global Electroretinography Market – By Product

Fixed Electroretinography

Portable Electroretinography

Global Electroretinography Market – By Application

Clinical

Research

