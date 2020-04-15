Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025
Global Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The Embedded Business Intelligence Software is the integration of self-service BI tools into commonly used business applications. Increasing demand for business analytical tools from various verticals, increasing adoption of web-based & cloud-based BI and providing business intelligence for collaborative efforts in real time basis are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.
In addition, availability of customization in developed and developing countries is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. Embedded business intelligence software boost BI user adoption, it improves effectiveness of users, it helps to build the bridge between information & action, it enhance the salability & value of your core applications and it also boost organizational effectiveness and efficiency by facilitating process. These factors also results in increase sales of embedded business intelligence software in the market across the world. However, time consuming implementation, data security concerns and high cost associated with the software are the factors which limiting the market growth of embedded business intelligence software over the coming years.
The regional analysis of Global Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/dominant region in the global Embedded Business Intelligence Software market due to increasing implementation and demand for business analytics tools in the large enterprises. Europe is also estimated to grow in the Embedded Business Intelligence Software market over the forecasted period. Asia-pacific is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Domo
• Tableau Server
• Power BI
• Looker
• Sisense
• SAP
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Cloud-Based
Web-Based
By Application:
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
