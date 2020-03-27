Emerging Trend And Strong Application Scope in Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market 2022 key players like American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Meritor, Inc., Dana Limited

Automotive axle and propeller shafts are key components to generate momentum in vehicles by transferring torque from differential to wheels and engine to differential, respectively. Axles transfer the torque from differential to wheels or serve only as a support for vehicle loads while providing the mounting for wheel assembly. The functioning of the axle depends on the position and type of axle.

Commercial vehicles, such as heavy trucks, medium duty trucks, and buses may integrate more than two live axles depending on the application and role of the vehicle, whereas most of the passenger cars are integrated with one live axle & one dead axle. Propeller shaft also known as drive shaft is used to transfer torque from the engine to the differential of the vehicle.

The demand for automotive axles and propeller shafts is governed by increase in production and sales of vehicles globally and increase in customer demand for quieter cabin & increased comfort in vehicles. In addition, reduction in maintenance cost of the vehicle is another factor that drives the market.

Some of the key players of Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market:

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Meritor, Inc., Dana Limited, SHOWA Corporation, IFA Rotorion, JTEKT Corporation, HYUNDAI DYMOS, GKN plc, Neapco Holdings LLC, CIE Automotive USA, Inc., Colfor Manufacturing, Inc., Dexter Axle Company, Fabco Automotive Corporation, NTK Precision Axle Corporation, Sypris Technologies, LLC, Westport Axle Corporation, and Magna International Inc.

However, volatile price of raw material such as steel and alloy of carbon and aluminum used for manufacturing of axles and propellers slows down the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand of fuel efficient vehicle is expected to provide opportunity for the key players in this market to provide low cost and light weight products further increasing fuel efficiency of the vehicles. Increase in adoption of all wheel drive (AWD) vehicles mostly in North America and Europe has further spurred the demand for axles and propeller shafts.

The market is segmented on the basis of axle & propeller shaft type, vehicle type, and geography. Axle & propeller shaft type segment is further bifurcated into axle type (dead axle, live axle, and tandem axle) and propeller shaft type (single piece, multi piece, and slip in tube). Vehicle type segment is divided into two wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicle.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is divided into U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe is classified into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is further segmented into China, Australia, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are considered under LAMEA.

The Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market from 2016 – 2022 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2016 – 2022. Forecast and analysis of Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Premium market insights:

