Emerging Trends in Global Peer to Peer Lending Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Outlook by 2014-2022| Scope & Future Growth Prospects Focusing Top Key Players like Key players profiled in the report include LendingClub Corporation (U.S).

Global peer to peer lending (P2P) is a method of online debt financing that allows creditors to lend money to small business and individual borrowers. P2P lending transactions are economical for borrowers and a profitable investment opportunity for the retail lenders. Peer-to-peer lending allows you to give loans to individuals or participate in pools of loans, thus limiting the market risk. The P2P companies do not lend their own funds but act as mediators to both the borrower and the lender.

P2P lending industry is depicting robust growth in developed economies of Europe and North America. Owing to strong financial markets The U.S. has the largest P2P lending markets in the world by loan volume while Europe is second in P2P lending.

There has been a rapid growth in P2P lending platforms, which had doubled the business annually in recent years, achieved through lesser cost and other advantages such as individual reach, better interest rates, low market threat and technological advancements compared to established banks, can capture market share in banking lending markets.

The market is segmented on the basis of business model, end-users, and geography. Based on business model, it is classified alternate marketplace lending and traditional lending. By types of end-user, it is divided into consumer credit loans, small business loans, student loans, and real estate loans. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include LendingClub Corporation (U.S). Funding Circle Limited (UK), Prosper Marketplace, Inc. (U.S.) Circleback Lending, Inc. (U.S.), Social Finance, Inc. (U.S.), Zopa Limited (UK), Avant, Inc. (U.S.), onDeck Capital, Inc. (U.S.), RateSetter (UK) Kabbage (U.S)

The research on the Global Peer to Peer Lending market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Global Peer to Peer Lending market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2014–2022.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Global Peer to Peer Lending market for the forecast period 2014–2022, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

