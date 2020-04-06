Endocrine Testing Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2027

The worldwide market for Endocrine Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study.

Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Test, 2013-2023 (USD Million)

Estradiol (E2) Test

Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Test

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Test

Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test

Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS) Test

Progesterone Test

Testosterone Test

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test

Prolactin Test

Cortisol Test

Insulin Test

Others (Gastrin, Thymosin, Secretin, etc.)

Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Diagnostic Technology, 2013 – 2023 (USD Million)

Tandem Mass spectrometry

Immunoassay (Enzyme immunoassays, Radioimmunoassays (RIA)) Technologies

Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody Technologies

Sensor (Electrochemical, Biosensors, etc.) Technologies

Clinical Chemistry Technologies

Others (Liquid Chromatography + Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

Global Endocrine Testing Market, by End User, 2013 – 2023 (USD Million)

Hospitals

Commercial Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Based Tests

Physician Offices

Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Geography, 2013 – 2023 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

