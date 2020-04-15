Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2025

Global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) software is mainly driven owing to rising need to reduce IT Security risks, surging cases of Enterprise Endpoint targeted attacks and escalating enterprise mobility trends across various organizations considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

Carbon Black Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

Symantec Corporation

Cybereason Inc

Fireeye Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution Type:

Workstations

Mobile Devices

Servers

Point of Sale Terminals

Others

By End User:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

