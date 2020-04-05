Engineering Plastic Compounds Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2019-2027

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Engineering Plastic Compounds .

This industry study presents the global Engineering Plastic Compounds market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Engineering Plastic Compounds market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds market report coverage:

The Engineering Plastic Compounds market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Engineering Plastic Compounds market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Engineering Plastic Compounds market report:

competition landscape of the market. The engineering plastic compounds market has been analyzed by using PESTEL analysis, considering all macroeconomic and microeconomic factors in every end-use industry. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global engineering plastic compounds market by segmenting it in terms of compound type and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for engineering plastic compounds in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual compound type and end-use industry segments across all regions. Key players operating in the engineering plastic compounds market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, RTP Company, AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, Daicel Polymer Ltd., Eurostar Engineering Plastics, Formulated Polymers Limited, Ginar Technology Co. Ltd., HDC HYUNDAI EP COMPANY, KAWASAKI SANKO KASEI Co., Ltd., Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited, Piper Plastics, Inc., Polymer-Group, Polyplastics Co., Ltd., Ravago Americas, Teknor Apex, Trinseo LLC, and WITTENBURG GROUP. Market players have been profiled in terms of critical aspects such as company overview, financial overview (EBIDTA, net sales, net income, R&D expenditure, and market capitalization), recent developments, technology analysis and mapping, and business strategies.

The report offers the estimated market size of the engineering plastic compounds market for 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global market has been provided in terms of value and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on compound type and end-use industry segments of the engineering plastic compounds market. Market size and forecast for each major compound type and end-use industry segment have been provided in terms of the global, regional, and country-level markets.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by Compound Type

Polycarbonate (PC) Compound

Polyamide (PA) Compound

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Compound

Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM) Compound

PET Compound

PBT Compound

Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO/PPE Blends) Compound

Fluoropolymer (PTFE and Other FPs) Compound

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Compound

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Compound

Styrene–Acrylonitrile (SAN) Compound

Thermoplastic Elastomer Compound TPE-s: Styrenic Block Copolymers TPE-o: Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomers TPE-v: Thermoplastic Vulcanizates TPE-u: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes TPE-e: Thermoplastic Copolyesters TPE-a: Thermoplastic Polyamides

Others

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Industrial Applications

Medical

Others

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

A pervasive analysis of the engineering plastic compounds market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

A list of key developments in the engineering plastic compounds market by major players

A list of dynamic factors useful for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the engineering plastic compounds market at the global, regional, and country levels

Widespread analysis with respect to investments and price trends that are expected impact the outlook for the global engineering plastic compounds market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players dominating the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

PESTEL analysis considering the study of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors and their impact on the engineering plastic compounds market

Manufacturing process of engineering plastic compounds adopted by key players operating in the market

Future potential applications exhibiting the lucrativeness of the market for the next few years (These applications are expected to provide the ability to identify and capitalize on the rapidly expanding segments of the market.)

The study objectives are Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Engineering Plastic Compounds status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Engineering Plastic Compounds manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engineering Plastic Compounds Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Engineering Plastic Compounds market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.