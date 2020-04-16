Enteral Nutrition Market is expected to reach US$ 16,185.64 Mn in 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research titled “Enteral Nutrition Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form, Nutrient Composition and Distribution Channel”. The global enteral nutrition market is anticipated to reach US$ 16,185.64 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,611.49 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4 % from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global enteral nutrition market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global enteral nutrition market, based on the form, is segmented into in liquid and powder. The liquid segment led the enteral nutrition market in 2018, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Key factors that are driving growth of the market are increasing malnutrition worldwide and increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Although the market of the nutrition is expected to have restraining factors which include complications associated with enteral nutrition.

The enteral nutrition market majorly consists of the players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Global, Health Products, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Victus, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Abbott, Nestlé S.A., Danone SA, Fresenius Kabi AG, and Mead Johnson Nutrition Company among others. Various companies are focusing on organic strategies such as product launch and product approvals. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were partnerships and acquisition. For instance, in December 2016, Fresenius Kabi AG Having recognized the growing demand for special nutritional products in Hong Kong, Fresenius Kabi engaged DKSH to help them establish a stronger market presence.

The report segments Global Enteral Nutrition Market as follows:

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Form

Liquid

Powder

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Nutrient Composition

Protein-Based Standard Protein Diet High Protein Supplement Protein for Diabetic Patients Other Composition Types

Carbohydrates Based

Fat Based

Vitamin Based

Others

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



