Enterprise Asset Management Market Perceives a Fortifying Growth by 2027 – ABB, CGI, Dude Solution, eMaint Enterprises, IBM, Infor, Oracle, SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Vesta Partners

Enterprise asset management (EAM) is defined as the optimal lifecycle management solution used to manage the assets of a company. The development and adoption of EAM has lowered the production costs, labor costs, enhanced the maintenance productivity as well as reduced the equipment breakdowns. These solutions aid the business owners or enterprises through inventory maintenance, uptime, and strategic planning.

The significant drivers of enterprise asset management market are better tracking ability of assets in an organization and increased asset life of aging infrastructure. The mounting adoption of cloud-based solutions are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for enterprise asset management market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

The reports cover key developments in the Enterprise Asset Management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Enterprise Asset Management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Enterprise Asset Management market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ABB Ltd

CGI Group, Inc.

Dude Solutions, Inc.

eMaint Enterprises, LLC

IBM Corporation

Infor

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SA

Vesta Partners, LLC

The “Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Enterprise Asset Management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Enterprise Asset Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Enterprise Asset Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global enterprise asset management market is segmented on the basis of software application, deployment type, services, and industry verticals. Based software application, the market is segmented as Linear Assets, Non-Linear Assets, Asset Maintenance, Field Service Management, and Others. The deployment type is sub segmented into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of the services the market is segmented as professional and managed. Similarly, based on industry verticals, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Enterprise Asset Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Enterprise Asset Management Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Enterprise Asset Management market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Enterprise Asset Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

