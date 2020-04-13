Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Recent Trends and Developments, Challenges and Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2020-2026

In 2029, the Enterprise Collaboration Service market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Enterprise Collaboration Service market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Enterprise Collaboration Service market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Enterprise Collaboration Service market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Enterprise Collaboration Service market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Enterprise Collaboration Service market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global enterprise collaboration service market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the enterprise collaboration service market. The comprehensive enterprise collaboration service market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting enterprise collaboration service market growth.

Mitel Networks Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Fuze Inc., 8×8, Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Cafex Communications Inc., Tropo, Inc., Vonage networks LLC, Xura, Inc., Atlassian Corp PLC GENBAND, Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., and Unify, Inc. (Atos SE) are some of the major players operating within the enterprise collaboration service market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market

By Solution

Messaging

Video Conferencing

Contact Center

Mobility/Telephony

Collaborative Tool Email Application Sharing Web Services Search Services Office Suite Resource Management Process Management Business Intelligence



By Deployment

Off Premise

On-Premise

Hybrid

By End-use Application

Banking, Financial services and

Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Information Technology

Media and Entertainment

Education

Other (Transportation and Manufacturing)

By Geography